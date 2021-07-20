Sunday Igboho’s Lawyer Debunks Rumour Of Client’s Release

Counsel to Chief Sunday Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) has debunked the news of the alleged release of his client by the security forces in Benin Republic.

Some reports had surfaced claiming that Igboho, who was arrested while attempting to travel to Germany on Monday night, had been released.

The reports claimed that he had been flown to Germany after his release, but his counsel described the news as falsehood.

He simply said, ” It is fake news.”

Meanwhile, Alliyu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the 1984 treaty between Benin Republic , Nigeria, Togo and Ghana on extradition prevents political offenders like Igboho to be extradited.

He said, “The Extradition Treaty of 1984 between Togo. Nigeria,Ghana and Republic of Benin excluded political fugitives. It also states that where the fugitive will not get justice because of discrimination and/or undue delay in prosecution the host country should not release the fugitive.

“Now, Article 20 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights to which the four countries are signatories made agitation for self-determination a fundamental right to be protected by all countries. This made Chief Sunday Adeyemo a political offender who cannot be deported and/or extradited by the good people of the Republic of Benin for any reason.

“Secondly, that he cannot get justice or that he can even be killed is apparent in how those arrested in his house were detained for more than 21days now without access to their lawyers. Even the wife among them could not change her undies for 21days! Which inhuman treatment can be more this?

“Again another wife of our client Mrs Ropo Adeyemo, a German Citizen, has been arrested together with her husband in Cotonou. What offence has she committed to warrant this?”