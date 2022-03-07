Sunday Igboho’s Release Is Victory For All Self-Determination Groups—Afenifere

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has commended the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye and Yoruba Obas in Nigeria and Benin Republic for the release of Sunday Igboho.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said this when contacted for his reaction to Igboho’s release on Monday.

The Afenifere’s spokesman described Igboho’s release from detenrion in Benin Republic as a personal liberty and victory for those who believe in the right of their people to self- determination

He said, ” Afenifere and indeed Yoruba people as a whole are very happy that Yoruba Nation agitator has been released.

” Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s release is not just for him and the Yoruba people. It is a victory indicator for all those who believe in personal liberty and the right of a given people to self determination.

” Afenifere commends Prof Banji Akintoye, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Ilana Omo Oodua, Yoruba Obas in Nigeria and in Benin Republic for their efforts in seeing that Igboho is set free.”

“We also commend the team of lawyers handling his cases in Nigeria and in Benin.”