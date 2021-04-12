SunTrust Bank Assists 100 Female Drivers Acquire Cars For Uber, Bolt Business

52 SHARES Share Tweet

SunTrust Bank has assisted 100 Nigerian female drivers in the car-hailing industry with Hyundai Sonata vehicles.

The bank, at its Lagos headquarters on Monday, presented the cars to the women under the ‘Women on Wheel’ group.

The project which cost the bank N250m was to support women in the transportation sector and improve their living standards, according to SunTrust managing director, Halima Buba.

The MD also disclosed that 100 beneficiaries would be selected from Abuja and Portharcourt each, making it 300 women across the country.

She revealed that other states will witness similar initiative, but with fewer beneficiaries.

Buba said, “It is an asset finance programme for female Uber and Bolt drivers between ages 18 and 52. We want to see how we can assist females to increase their fleet. All you need to be a part is a driving licence, register with Uber or Bolt and you are good to go.

“I have passion for women and I want to see women develop in their various fields. We are starting with 100 women in Lagos, 100 in Abuja, and another 100 in Port Harcourt. We will also go to other state capitals in Nigeria. Today, we have launched 100 vehicles and we have 100 beneficiaries.”