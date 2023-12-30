Super Eagles Not Favourite To Win Nations’ Cup – Idemudia

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular sports analyst Frank Idemudia Alapa has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not favourite to win the 2024 African Nations Cup.

Alapa, in an interview with THE WHISTLER, said despite Nigeria having the talents, Coach Jose Peseiro has not established game plans and tactics to place Nigeria where it belongs.

He said, “We just believe that Nigeria will win the Nations Cup because we have Victor Osimhen who is the African Footballer of the Year. If that happens, I’ll be very glad.

“But it has been the same problem that we always have. We have had three Nations Cups but never built on our successes. Our successes have always been accidental.

“The Nigeria Football Federation and Coach Peseiro are trying to hoodwink Nigerians to believe that by miracles, we’ll win the cup, beating Senegal, hosts Ivory Coast, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria.

“Right now, just a few weeks to the tournament, we are not asking how prepared is Peseiro. What are his game plans? What method does he play, and his plan A, B, and C? Nigeria can’t be the favourite.”

Peseiro had Thursday released his 25-man list to the tournament. The goalkeepers are Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), and Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC).

Defenders are Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England), and Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal).

Midfielders are Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England), and Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

The forwards are Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), and Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).