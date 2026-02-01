Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Set For Atlético Madrid Move In €40m Deal

By Young Ozogwu
Ademola Lookman

Nigerian international and Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman, is on the verge of completing a high-profile move to Spanish La Liga giants, Atlético Madrid.

The deal, which reached a breakthrough on Saturday night, will see the 28-year-old move to the Civitas Metropolitano in a package worth a total of €40m.

According to reports, the agreement between Atalanta and Atlético Madrid consists of a €35m fixed fee, with an additional €5m in performance-related add-ons.

Lookman has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract with the Diego Simeone-led side after finalizing personal terms late last night.

The Nigerian talisman, who has been a standout performer in Serie A, is expected to travel to Madrid in the coming hours for his medical examinations and the formal signing of documents.

Lookman’s move comes after a stellar stint with Atalanta, where he etched his name into European football history by scoring a hat-trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final.

His clinical finishing and versatility in the final third have made him one of the most sought-after African players in Europe.

At Atlético, Lookman is expected to bolster an attacking lineup looking to challenge the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He becomes the latest high-profile Nigerian to feature in the Spanish top flight, following in the footsteps of legends like Mutiu Adepoju and Finidi George.

