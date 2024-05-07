Super Eagles Star, Troost-Ekong Opens Up On Relationship With Finidi George

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong has opened up on his relationship with the team’s new coach, Finidi George and is backing him to succeed.

Finidi George was appointed as the new Super Eagles coach in April after spending 20 months as an assistant to erstwhile coach, Jose Peseiro.

He was also in charge of the two friendly matches against Ghana and Mali in March.

The Enyimba coach was a key player and he enjoyed a successful career, winning the Champions League trophy with Ajax in 1995 and he is a popular figure in Amsterdam, where William Troost-Ekong grew up.

He has now expressed his admiration for the new Super Eagles coach, describing him as a very humble personality.

Troost-Ekong said: “George Finidi is a legend. In African football, and Nigerian football, even here in Greece, whenever ex-Nigerian players are mentioned, Finidi’s name always comes up. Especially growing up in Holland, just outside Amsterdam, for someone who played so much for Ajax and achieved so much there, he’s someone I look up to and feel very connected to,”

Troost-Ekong is delighted that Finidi has been handed the Super Eagles job on a permanent basis, citing his title-winning heroics with Enyimba last season.

He said: “He is always very humble, too humble for what he has achieved. Everyone recognizes the work he did for Enyimba last year when he won the league. So, for him to now get the chance to be the interim head coach [now the full-time head coach], I am very happy to see that. He’s a great guy.” Troost-Ekong told Soccernet.

Troost-Ekong is currently recovering from a successful surgery from an injury he sustained while playing for Nigeria at the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

Finidi George will take charge of his first Super Eagles match against South Africa in Abuja on June 3rd before taking on Benin Republic seven days later.

He has been given the target of qualifying the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he needs to get the team off the third position on the table.