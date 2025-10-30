Super Eagles Striker, Olayinka Terminates Contract With Serbian Club

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka has terminated his contract with Serbian club Red Star Belgrade just 11 games into the 2025-26 season.

Olayinka joined the club from Slavia Prague in 2023 and has scored 14 goals in appearances in the Serbian League.

Red Star Belgrade announced in a statement on their website on Thursday that Olayinka has terminated his contract with the club, expressing his desire to seek a new challenge.

The statement read: “Red Star Football Club informs the public that it has mutually terminated cooperation with Peter Olayinka with mutual understanding and appreciation.

“Peter expressed his desire to seek a new challenge in his career, and the club wants to thank him for the professional relationship, dedication and contribution he gave to our team in the previous period.

“Crvena Zvezda thanks Olayinka for everything he has done in the red and white jersey and wishes him success, health and happiness in the future.”

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular playing time since joining the club.

He is now free to join any club as a free agent. He has played for the likes of Bylis, Yenicami, Skënderbeu, Gent, Dukla Prague, Zulte Waregem, Slavia Prague, and Red Star Belgrade in the past.

Olayinka made his Super Eagles debut as a late substitute in the recent 1-1 draw against Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore in October 2019.

He has made four appearances for Nigeria since making his debut in 2019.