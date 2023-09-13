Super Falcon Star Okpara Nozie Retires From Active Football

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Falcons Forward, Desire Oparanozie Ugochi has announced her retirement from football.

Oparanozie was part of the Super Falcons team that attended the FIFA women world cup in Australia and New Zealand, where Spain won after defeating England 1-0 in the final.

Her last appearance for the Falcons came in that penalty loss to England.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now.

“I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country”

Oparanozie started her career at Bayelsa Queens in the Nigerian Women’s Championship and moved to Delta Queens in 2010.

She then spent two months on loan at Düvenciler Lisesispor in the Turkish Women’s First Football League in 2011, before returning to Delta Queens.

In 2012, she joined Rossiyanka from the Russian Women’s Football Championship. With them, she played four matches at the 2012–13 UEFA Women’s Champions League, scoring one goal.

Oparanozie joined Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg for the 2013–14 season signing a two-year contract.