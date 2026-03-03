Super Falcons Gear Up For Second Friendly Series Against Cameroon

Nigeria’s Super Falcons return to action in Yaounde on Tuesday with a point to prove after suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Cameroon in the first of two international friendlies over the weekend.

The reigning African champions were undone by a dramatic stoppage-time strike at the Military Stadium last Saturday, a result that handed the Indomitable Lionesses early bragging rights in the preparatory series ahead of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Cameroon’s decisive moment came deep into added time when Yvana Mbomezomo fired from distance to beat Nigeria’s debutant goalkeeper, Comfort Erhabor. The young shot-stopper had impressed for much of the contest, handling earlier pressure with confidence before the late goal denied her a memorable first cap.

Nigeria pushed for a breakthrough in the second half, with Joy Omewa, Precious Christopher, Folashade Ijamilusi, Esther Onyenezide and Michelle Alozie introduced to spark momentum. However, Cameroon goalkeeper Ange Bawou proved difficult to beat, producing key saves to preserve her side’s advantage.

Head coach Justin Madugu is expected to adjust his lineup for the rematch as the Falcons seek balance and sharper execution. Chiamaka Nnadozie, widely regarded as Africa’s top-ranked goalkeeper in recent years, could return between the posts, while Alozie may slot into the backline alongside Oluwatosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale and Glory Ogbonna.

In midfield, Onyenezide, Christopher, Christy Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Jennifer Echegini present varied tactical options. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Gift Monday, Rinsola Babajide, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Ijamilusi remain key attacking outlets as Nigeria look to rediscover their cutting edge.

Though the match carries no tournament points, the rivalry and recent history between the two sides ensure an intense atmosphere.

With preparations entering a decisive phase, the Falcons’ focus will be on delivering a sharper, more clinical display and restoring confidence ahead of Africa’s biggest women’s football stage.

