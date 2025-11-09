Super Typhoon: One Million People Evacuated In Philippines

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nearly one million people have been evacuated across the Philippines as a massive storm (super typhoon Fung-wong), which is locally known as Uwan, pushes toward the country, threatening catastrophic winds, floods, and landslides.

The state weather bureau said the storm had intensified into a super typhoon, packing sustained winds of about 185 km/h (115 mph) and gusts reaching 230 km/h (143 mph). It is expected to make landfall between Baler and Casiguran in the Aurora province late Sunday.

The typhoon began lashing the eastern Bicol region early Sunday with torrential rain and violent winds, uprooting trees, damaging power lines, and flooding coastal communities.

Luzon, the Philippines’ most populous island, is expected to face the storm’s full force later in the day.

The government said 900,000 residents have already been moved to evacuation centers and higher ground, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas.

Schools have suspended Monday classes, with many switching to online learning, while nearly 300 flights have been cancelled nationwide.

Heavy rainfall of up to 200mm is forecast in parts of Luzon, with 100–200mm expected in Metro Manila. Authorities warned of flash floods, overflowing rivers, and deadly landslides as the storm moves inland.

“The winds are howling and the waves are already huge,” 21-year-old Hagunoy, a hotel worker in Aurora’s Sabang Beach area told the BBC.

He said that police had ordered all hotels to evacuate guests, leaving the normally bustling coastal strip deserted.

Hotels along the coast have been boarded up, with staff tying windows and gates shut in anticipation of the impact. “I’ll stay to guard the property for a while longer,” Hagunoy said, “but I’ll head home once it gets too dangerous.”

In the town of Baler, hundreds have taken refuge in sports centers and churches. Many evacuees say the devastation caused by last week’s Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed at least 204 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, made them act early this time.

The Philippine government has declared a nationwide state of calamity, allowing agencies to draw on emergency funds and expedite the delivery of relief materials.

Fung-wong’s arrival comes less than a week after Kalmaegi unleashed torrential rains and mudslides that buried several villages and wiped out entire neighborhoods. More than 100 people remain missing.

The Philippines, located along the Pacific typhoon belt, is one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations, with around 20 tropical cyclones striking the country every year.