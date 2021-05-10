Supporters Attack Sunday Igboho Over ‘Senseless Outburst’ Against Pastor Adeboye

46 SHARES Share Tweet

Some supporters of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Igboho, have turned against him for his outburst against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Some of his supporters across various social media platforms attacked him for his utterance which they described as senseless and showing gross insensitivity.

Igboho had on Saturday night during a live interview on Facebook said Adeboye did not deserve his sympathy over the death of his son, Dare, because the septuagenarian pastor did not support the agitation for Yoruba nation.

The anchor, who is also Igboho’s spokesman, had asked him to commiserate with the 79-year-old-cleric but he said he would not because he had no business with him

Igboho said, ” Has Baba supported us? This is not a church programme. What is my concern with Baba Adeboye? I don’t have any business with him.

“Look at the huge number of people in Baba Adeboye’s church, he never asked them to join the struggle for Yoruba nation, so I don’t need to commiserate with him.

“God himself will soon begin to question the enemies of Yoruba nation. By the grace of God, I pray God to begin to kill the families of those opposing Yoruba nation. God, kill their children and wives.

“Anybody who is influential and doesn’t support Yoruba nation, wether pastor or anybody, who have large number of followers. those who see our suffering, they see that Fulani are kidnapping our people and they do not say anything against it, God, kill their wives and children. So shall it be.

“So, why should I now commiserate with one Baba, I am not going to do that.”

An Osun State based social commentator and a member of Agbekoya, Akintunde Bello Sheriff, said Igboho misbehaved because he might not have been truly forgiven by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who he rained abuses on some months back..

He said, “Sunday Igboho went overboard. Pastor Adeboye is not a everyday Pastor that anyone can rubbish and believe there won’t be reactions.

” I suspect one thing is responsible for Sunday Igboho’s outburst. He may not have been truly forgiven for the reproach on Kabiesi Ooni of Ife.

“I have come to realise that anybody who desecrated the stool of Ooni can not go without repercussion. It happened to Asiwaju Tinubu. It happened to Oba of Lagos. I believe it is happening to Sunday Igboho too.

” That is the only explanation I can think of why he Sunday Igboho will go rashly after a grieving Pastor of the General Overseer’s stature. It is a taboo in Yoruba culture to deride a people because of their mourning or to mock a barren.

” Sunday Igboho will need to apologise to the Man of God and I hope Daddy will forgive him from the depth of his heart?

“You can not say you are advocating for the Yoruba race and violating same Oduduwa ethical sense. Igboho erred and we his supporters are not happy on his latest misdemeanor. May he find objective reason to allow wisdom to prevail at this stage.

Another strong supporter of Igboho, Abiodun Adedokun, in an interview with our correspondent said Igboho had lost the support of many of his followers with his ” senseless comment against Pastor Adeboye.”

He said, ” Must everybody support the agitation? Daddy GO has never spoken against Yoruba nation and I believe what Igboho said did not only violate Yoruba culture but it is also a sin before God.”

Another youth, Jelilat Owoeye, who said she had been following Igboho since he issued a quit notice to Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Salihu Abdulkadir, said Igboho might have begun his journey into destruction.

She said, ” What he said is immoral.Although he is not well educated but that should not take away his common sense. Anyway who was Sunday Igboho before now? It is the faulty system we operate that throws up characters like that. In a sane society, such people are anonymous.”