Supporters Of El-Zakyzaky Chant ‘Death To Buhari’ In Front Of NHRC Headquarters

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN) have protested the non-release of the international passport of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-ZakyZaky, who was released from detention recently.

Advertisement

The protesters, who marched along Agui Ironsi to the national headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission, chanted “death to Buhari,” “Death to DSS,” AND “Death to NIA.”

Mustapha Mohammed Awwal, leader of the protesters who spoke to THE WHISTLER, said they were protesting the refusal of the Federal Government of Nigeria to release the passport of Sheikh EL-Zakyzaky since he was asked to go home from detention.

“He wants to travel overseas so that he can have proper medical treatment but the federal government has refused to release his passport.

Advertisement

“We will continue to protest until the government does the right thing. We will never be tired,” he declared.

The protesters include women carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Recall that a Kaduna State High Court had earlier acquitted and discharged El- Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim on the 28th of July, 2021.

The presiding judge, Gideon Kurada, held the no-case submission of El-Zakzaky on the eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace brought against him.

The federal government, however, failed to release his travel documents causing him to approach the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja on the 26th of September, 2022, to enforce the judgment of the Kaduna court.