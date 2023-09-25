Supreme Court Fire: Justice’s Chamber Affected [UPDATED]

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
A section of the Supreme Court

A part of the Supreme Court reportedly caught fire on Monday morning.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reached out to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Festus Akande, for comment but the phone call was not answered.

Meanwhile, the development which began in the early hours of Monday affected Justice Mohammed Saulawa’s chambers including a few offices.

RELATED
Nigeria

Justice Amina Bows Out From Supreme Court, Counts On Senator Akpabio, NASS To Amend 1999 Constitution

Nigeria Politics

I Won Presidential Election With 8.7 Million Votes, Peter Obi Insists In Appeal To Supreme Court

The fire was eventually put out after the court’s cleaners raised alarm.

Security agencies are still on the ground as of the time filing this report.

Akande subsequently told newsmen that an electric spark caused the fire outbreak, adding there was no casualty.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement