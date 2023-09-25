Supreme Court Fire: Justice’s Chamber Affected [UPDATED]

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A part of the Supreme Court reportedly caught fire on Monday morning.

THE WHISTLER reached out to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Festus Akande, for comment but the phone call was not answered.

Meanwhile, the development which began in the early hours of Monday affected Justice Mohammed Saulawa’s chambers including a few offices.

The fire was eventually put out after the court’s cleaners raised alarm.

Security agencies are still on the ground as of the time filing this report.

Akande subsequently told newsmen that an electric spark caused the fire outbreak, adding there was no casualty.