Supreme Court Justice Sylvester Ngwuta Dies Ahead Of Valedictory Service

A Supreme court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, has passed on after an illness.

Spokesperson for the apex court disclosed this on Sunday, adding that a valedictory session will hold on his behalf on March 30.

He confirmed that the justice died today, Sunday.

“He has been ill for a while. He was supposed to preside over a matter on Thursday but the illness became severe.

“He was moved to intensive care unit on Friday. They even conducted COVID-19 test on him but he tested negative.

“We were already preparing for his valedictory service slated for March 30,” he told The Cable.