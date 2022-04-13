Supreme Court Orders Jailed Ex- Pension Director To Refund N22.9b To FG

The Supreme Court has ordered a former federal Director of Pensions, John Yakubu, to refund N22.9b to the federal government.

The apex court also affirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision in 2018 which sentenced him to six years imprisonment after convicting him of scamming pensioners.

Following Yakubu’s conviction, he approached the apex court to overturn the judgement.

But Justice Tijjani Abubakar agreed with the appellate court that the former pension staff was guilty of misappropriating public funds.

The monies he was asked to refund forms part of the exhibits authorities argued that he stole from the Police Pension Fund.

