Supreme Court : PDP Again Fails To Unseat Akeredolu As Ondo Governor

A suit by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to unseat the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been quashed by the Supreme Court which reaffirmed his re-election on October 10, 2020.

The application was brought to the apex court by the PDP and its candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede.

They had argued that Akeredolu was wrongly chosen as governorship candidate for the All Progressive Congress in violation of electoral laws.

But a court of appeal in Akure, had on June 16, dismissed their claims for lacking any merit.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, they approached the apex court to seek further interpretation of the law.

On Wednesday, the court upheld Akeredolu’s candidacy.

However, only four of the seven-man panel agreed that the Ondo State governor was duly elected.

THE WHISTLER reports that Akeredolu had also faced a separate suit similarly challenging his primary election victory.

The suit was filed by Mrs Olajumoke Anifowoshe, a former governorship aspirant of the APC in the state.

But a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on January 13, struck out the suit for being out of time.