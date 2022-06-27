Supreme Court: Staff Speculate On Why Tanko Muhammad Resigned As CJN

Staff at the Supreme Court have revealed how the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, struggled to carry out the functions of his office due to Ill health.

THE WHISTLER reliably gathered from sources close to the ex-CJN that his relationship with Supreme Court justices had irreparably broken down due to alleged failure to properly administer the court.

His alleged failures, according to sources, are due to his ill health and alleged palpable signs of dementia (mental deterioration) which were exploited by aides around him to the detriment of a smooth administration of the court.

The ex-CJN is said to be forgetful and unable to perform his functions fully and had to rely on aides for tasks that required more mental exertions.

The other 14 justices of the apex court were forced to write a protest letter to him highlighting some issues after reaching the conclusion that an urgent intervention was needed.

Despite increased budgetary allocations to the judiciary, the justices had stated that issues bordering on accommodation, vehicles, electricity tariff, supply of diesel, internet services to justice’s residences and chambers, epileptic electricity supply to the Court, training packages have been ignored by the CJN.

But the CJ had responded stating that the court under his leadership had been living to its constitutional responsibility but was also affected by the economic and socio-political climate prevailing in the country.

After the news of Tanko’s resignation, when THE WHISTLER visited the apex court, a number of the staff were in jubilant mood and expressed happiness that there will be a new lease of life at the apex court.