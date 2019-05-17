Supreme Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Onnoghen’s Suspension

Advertisement

The Supreme court has struck out an application filed by the Cross River State government, challenging the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Recall that president Muhammadu Buhari had suspended the embattled CJN from office following alleged false declaration of assets.

Justice Mary Odili, in a ruling on Friday, however struck out the suit which was filed by the Attorney General of Cross River State on behalf of the state government.

There was however a dissenting judgment which said the suspension did not follow the laid down procedure as stipulated by law.

She, therefore, held that the court had jurisdiction in the matter and decided to entertain the original application.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria, FRN, and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF are defendants in the marked SC/45/2019.