Supreme Court Upholds Hijab Use In Lagos Schools

Education
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Supreme Court Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court has approved the use of Muslim head covering (hijab) for female students of public schools in Lagos State.

The apex court overruled Lagos State, which had banned hijab use in public schools since 2014.

The state had appealed to the apex court following the July 21, 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which set aside the October 17, 2014 verdict by Justice Grace Onyeabo of the High Court of Lagos State.

But in a split decision (five to two) on Friday, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Tijani Abubakar upheld appellate court’s decision.

They dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

