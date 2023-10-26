Supreme Court Validated Mandate Freely Given To Tinubu By Nigerians – Sanwo-Olu

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming Bola Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria as a validation of the mandate freely given to him by the Nigerian people.

The apex court had on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and that of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar against the election of Tinubu.

The two opposition candidates had in separate appeals listed grounds such as non-compliance to the electoral act, corrupt practices and disqualification against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu.

But the court in its ruling dismissed the appeals for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the judgment, Sanwo-Olu urged Atiku and Obi to join hands with the president to move the country forward.

“I am delighted by the Supreme Court’s verdict reaffirming H.E President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election,” the governor said in a statement shared on his social media handles.

“This judgment is a clear validation of the mandate freely given by the people of Nigeria to President Tinubu, who will lead our nation from May 29, 2023, to May 2027.

“I urge the opposition to join hands with the President to move our country forward and I appeal to all Nigerians, especially those of the opposition parties, to unite with the President in his vision to elevate Nigeria from its current situation to where we aspire it to be.

“Let us all contribute our efforts to the development of our great nation, as we have no other place to call home but Nigeria.

“Furthermore, I commend the judiciary for upholding the truth and safeguarding our nascent democracy. Their commitment to justice is vital in protecting the interests of our country and its citizens,” he added.