Supreme Court Verdict: We Now Know The Deeper Meaning Of INEC’s ‘Go-To-Court’ Mantra — Group

The Supreme Court’s validation of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 25th Feb. 2023 presidential election is in line with the ‘go-to-court’ mantra of the Prof Mahmoud Yakub-led Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that the apex court dismissed the petitions of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and affirmed that APC’s Tinubu won the polls.

Hon Charles Anike, national president of the Eastern Union, told THE WHISTLER on Friday that the judgement would remain a testimony for years to come.

According to him, “We accept the decision of the justices of the apex court in good faith. We’re learning a lot about the operators of our institutions.

“We can now understand the deeper meaning of the ‘Go-to-Court’ mantra of INEC and APC. However, both the justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and those of the Supreme Court must bear in their minds that the judgements they have declared will remain a testimony and references to their names, as they have laid precedents that will continue to be referenced for posterity.

“We encourage Nigerians to remain peaceful, focused and go about their lawful businesses. We continue to look forward to the grand finale of the judgments from the Supreme Court of Heaven because all power belongs to God.”