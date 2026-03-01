Surrender Now, Exiled Iranian Prince Warns Khamenei Regime Remnants

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi has called on the remaining officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to surrender and hand over power without further bloodshed.

Pahlavi made the call in a letter addressed to the Iranian nation on Sunday, following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday.

“My message to the remaining officials of this republic of terror is this: surrender to the Iranian nation. Declare your loyalty to my plan and our transition framework, and hand over power without further bloodshed,” he wrote.

Pahlavi also noted that any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to failure in advance, stressing that whoever they place in his position will not only lack legitimacy but will also be a partner in the crimes of that regime.

The U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran early Saturday killed the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, his family members and other Iranian officials. Their deaths were confirmed on Iranian state television late Saturday.

The attack prompted a retaliatory attack with Iran firing back at U.S. with drones and missiles.

However, Pahlavi in his message described the supreme leader, Khamenei, as a “demon” and “Zahhak” of their time who enjoyed shedding the blood of innocent ones.

“Ali Khamenei, the Zahhak of our time — the demon who, only weeks ago, issued the order for the massacre of tens of thousands of Iran’s finest sons and daughters — is gone,” he said.

“With his disgraceful death, and that of many of his appointees and affiliates, the Islamic Republic is drawing its final breaths. Through your will and bravery, it will soon be consigned to the dustbin of history,” he added.

He further stated that Iran seeks the complete fall of the Islamic Republic.

The political activist encouraged the military, law enforcement, and security forces to use their weapons and defend Iran, rather than a republic of crime, thuggery, and anti-Iranian criminals.

He urged them to join the people of Iran, the Lion and Sun Revolution, in protecting Iranians.

“The death of the criminal Khamenei, though it does not repay the blood that has been shed, can calm the wounded hearts of grieving fathers and mothers, spouses and children, sisters and brothers; a measure of solace for the proud families of the martyrs of Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution,” he said.

He also encouraged the people of Iran to remain vigilant and prepared, noting that the death of evil begets greatness and progress.

“The death of the despot of our time, although it marks the beginning of our great national celebration, is not the end of the road. Remain vigilant. Be prepared. The time for a widespread and decisive presence in the streets is very near.”

‘I ask you, while maintaining your security, to demonstrate your satisfaction with and support for the crushing of the Islamic Republic through nightly chants, and to shout your demands for Iran’s future. My strength comes from your strength and your support,” he added.