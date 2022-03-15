Survey: Citizens React As Nigerian Passport Ranks Below Chad, 39 Other African Countries

The Nigerian passport has been ranked below that of 40 African countries including Chad, Ghana, Gabon and Niger Republic, according to the Henley Passport Index: Q1 2022 Global Ranking, seen by THE WHISTLER.

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media even as the index by Henley & Partners – an investment migration consultancy based in London, stated that its ranking was based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association, IATA.

In the ranking, the Nigerian passport is placed at 98 out of 199 countries with a visa free score of 45, that is, holders of Nigerian passport can visit 45 nations without visa.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Immigration Service is not concerned about the ranking by Henley & Partners.

The NIS Spokesperson, Amos Okpo, told the Punch on Tuesday that “While we appreciate the work done by Henley & Partners, we are more concerned with deepening our passport technology to meet up with the standards of the ICAO; ensuring that our passport complies with ICAO guidelines.”

The index has however drawn reactions from Nigerians who used their Twitter handles to share their views about the development.

Below are their tweets:

Based on research a lot of Nigerians with the Ghanaian passport has done more crime than the Nigerian passport holders , so then making it difficult to get a Ghanaian passport just anyhow , e don hard ! — Aba baileyبيلي (@JnrAba) March 15, 2022

No disrespect to the Nigerian passport oh but Tueh ! LMAOOO Ghanaian passport every day forever ✌🏽 Never proudly Nigerian because this country they disgrace person for overseas.. No respect ! — Aba baileyبيلي (@JnrAba) March 15, 2022