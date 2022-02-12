Survivors Rescued, Corpse Recovered As Many Workers Still Trapped In Yaba Building Collapse

A 14-year old boy and another man have been rescued from the rubble of the building which collapsed on Saturday at the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Also, a dead victim has been removed from the rubble while many workers are believed to be under the piles of rubble of the three storey building.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency,

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that an adult male was recovered from the rubble.

The teenager was said to have been sent to buy food for some of the workers and he was delivering the food when the building came down.

However, he was lucky as rescuers from the LASEMA, and other emergency responders pulled him out of the rubble alive

The other survivor was said to be sitting at the entrance of the building when it caved in.

The swift response of the rescuers was said to have saved the survivors from death.

The Saturday incident, it was learnt, did not come to residents of the area as a surprise as a section of the building which is still under construction collapsed last year.

The builders were said to have continued with the construction which eventually caved in today.

The collapse of the building located at Akanbi Crescent, Yaba, came some months after a 21-storey building under construction collapsed at Gerald Road, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The collapsed building, which claimed 45 lives, including the developer, Femi Odubona, happened in 2021.