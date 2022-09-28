Suspect Arrested Following Killing Of Police DCO At Oyo Police Station

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested one of the suspects that allegedly attacked the police station at Iganna, a town in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of the state.

The Divisional Crime Officer at the station and a suspect in the custody were reportedly killed by the attackers while the Divisional Police Officer and another person were injured.

The hoodlums were said to have attacked the policemen who stopped them while riding on motorcycles.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Adebowale Williams, recently announced that the police would begin stop and search operations especially on motorcycles carrying more than two persons and unregistered okada to curb robbery attacks

The Police Public Information Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, in a statement said the CP had vowed to apprehend those behind the attack.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Adebowale Williams has promised to make examples of the masterminds of the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of life of an officer and a male civilian with two others seriously injured on Tuesday.

“Preliminary Investigation revealed that in compliance to the stop and search directives on unregistered motorcycles and overcrowded pillions to reduce the spate of robberies and abductions in the axis, operatives of the command attached to Iganna Divisional Police Headquarters while on legitimate duties along Elejoka-Igangan road, Iwajowa LGA, were attacked by hoodlums who were clearly opposed not only to the directive but as well the relative tranquility in the axis.

“In furtherance of the above, and in a bid to drive home their point, the officers were attacked unprovoked by the assailants thus leading to the death of the Divisional Crime Officer and a civilian in custody in the process of repelling the hoodlums from invading the Divisional Police Headquarters at Iganna after forcing themselves into the town.

“Also, the Divisional Police officer and a Police Inspector sustained several lacerations from machete cuts and are currently being stabilized at a government medical hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command CP Adebowale Williams psc (+) fdc has ordered full scale investigations into the matter with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department leading the team.”