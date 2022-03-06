Suspect In Anambra Filling Station Attack Arrested

One of the suspects that robbed Heca Filling Station along Umunze/Ekwulobia road in Anambra State last week has been arrested.

The suspect and one other gang member still at large, operating on an unregistered motorcycle, had allegedly attacked Heca Filling Station and dispossessed the sales girl of proceeds from sales.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “On 3/3/2022, at 9:46am, police operatives working with a vigilante group at Ufuma, Orumba North LGA, arrested one Samuel Nwankwo, 31, and recovered one locally fabricated gun, one motorcycle, substances suspected to be hard drugs and cash of N22,400.

“The suspects have been interrogated and operations are ongoing to nab other members of the syndicate.”

In another development, the state police command has arrested three criminal suspects at Awada.

The state PPRO said, “The police operatives, at about 11pm on 2/3/2022, working on a credible information, stormed a criminal hideout at Awada, Idemili North LGA, and arrested one Onyedika Okwuibe, aged 25.

“Immediate search conducted in his house led to the recovery of one English pistol and one live ammunition.”

He said further interrogations of Onyedika led to the arrest of one Chimaobi Ezeoke whom he alleged gave him the gun.

“They both confessed to be members of Vikings cult group,” the police image-maker said.

The state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, while reiterating the commitment of the command towards weeding out all criminal elements, enjoined law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support the command in the fight against crimes.