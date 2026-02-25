Suspected Bandits Plant IED, Blow Up Trailer In Zamfara

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected bandits has destroyed a cement-laden trailer along the Gusau–Funtua highway in Zamfara State.

The explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Ungwar Mai Chida, was triggered when the truck travelling from Kaduna to Sokoto reportedly ran over the device planted on the roadway.

Eyewitnesses said the blast blew off the trailer and caused a major traffic gridlock along the busy highway linking Gusau and Funtua. No lives were lost in the incident, although the driver sustained injuries and was rescued alive.

A resident disclosed that the explosion occurred only hours after a joint team of police and military operatives cleared and reopened the Kucheri–Danjibga–Keta road in Tsafe Local Government Area, which had remained impassable for over a month due to earlier IED threats.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state said combined tactical teams of the Nigeria Police Force and the military, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units, had earlier detected and safely detonated multiple IEDs planted along the affected axis.

Security agencies have intensified clearance operations in the area to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of commuters.