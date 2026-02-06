Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Sack Army Base, Kill Four Soldiers In Borno

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed no fewer than four soldiers after attacking an army base in Borno State.

The terrorists also injured dozens in what a source said was “an attack that caught everyone by surprise,” as “it happened early morning on Thursday.”

He explained that “it happened at the time the body was weak and everyone was resting.”

The source in a nearby base further told THE WHISTLER in a telephone conversation on Friday that the terrorists are likely from “the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram.”

The group is known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.

The terror group has grown in number and has remained the most deadly group, causing over 100,000 deaths in Borno and around the Lake Chad region.

They also abduct Nigerian soldiers and farmers, raising large sums of money for their operations.

Attacks on army bases usually result in taking weapons for further operations.

The source said the latest attack was on a military base in Jakana, Kaga Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that reports presented to them revealed “the terrorists attacked in different groups and in different directions just to surprise us.”

He further noted that “full details have not been given. For now, that’s the information which has shocked us.

“One of the course mates told me one of our mates was affected,” he said.

When asked where the corpses were transferred to, he said, “they have been transferred to 7 Division Military Hospital in Maiduguri.”

He added, “Many armoured vehicles and weapons were burnt.”

The Army has not confirmed the attack.