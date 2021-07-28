Suspected Cultists Behead Vigilante Chairman In Rivers, Celebrate His Murder

Suspected cultists have reportedly killed the Chairman of a local security outfit in Omudioga community, Emouha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The late vigilante boss, Alex Uwazurike, who is chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Security Peace and Advisory Council, was beheaded on Tuesday night.

According to eyewitnesses in the area, his killers also paraded his head around the community in celebration.

Those who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday said they could not identify the killers under the cover of darkness but only heard their voices.

This website could not establish cause of the murder but sources said the vigilante group had been disbanded by the council boss due to “illegal dealings.”

But members of the group had allegedly continued to perpetrate crimes in the community.

It woud be recalled that the LG Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd, recently condemned the illegal activities of members of the OSPAC in the council area, especially in Rundele clan five months after the previous administration in the council disbanded it over alleged links with cult related violence.

THE WHISTLER gathered that members of the community now live in fear of reprisal attacks by cultists.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said he has been briefed about the killing and is awaiting report of investigation.