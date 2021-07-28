Suspected Cultists Behead Vigilante Chairman In Rivers, Celebrate His Murder

Nigeria
By Okoro Uchenna

Suspected cultists have reportedly killed the Chairman of a local security outfit in Omudioga community, Emouha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The late vigilante boss, Alex Uwazurike, who is chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Security Peace and Advisory Council, was beheaded on Tuesday night.

According to eyewitnesses in the area, his killers also paraded his head around the community in celebration.

Those who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday said they could not identify the killers under the cover of darkness but only heard their voices.

RELATED
Nigeria

Lady Sets Self Ablaze In Port Harcourt

This website could not establish cause of the murder but sources said the vigilante group had been disbanded by the council boss due to “illegal dealings.”

But members of the group had allegedly continued to perpetrate crimes in the community.

It woud be recalled that the LG Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd, recently condemned the illegal activities of members of the OSPAC in the council area, especially in Rundele clan five months after the previous administration in the council disbanded it over alleged links with cult related violence.

THE WHISTLER gathered that members of the community now live in fear of reprisal attacks by cultists.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said he has been briefed about the killing and is awaiting report of investigation.

You might also like

Lady Sets Self Ablaze In Port Harcourt

Tanker Drivers Strike Can Lead To Fuel Scarcity In Rivers – IPMAN Warns

Ogoni Women Accuse Ex-Militant’s Gang Of Rampant Rape, Robbery, Petition FIDA

Why I’m Building Houses For Judges -Wike

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.