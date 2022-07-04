Suspected-EEDC-Vandal-Electrocuted-In-Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified vandal was electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly vandalising Umuezerimpi 500KVA Distribution Substation.

The property belongs to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), located at Umuatuegwu Okija, Anambra State, THE WHISTLER gathered.

Mr. Emeka Ezeh, head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Enugu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Ezeh said the deceased was not operating alone, as other members of his gang took to their heels immediately after he was electrocuted, leaving behind his lifeless body and their tools at the scene of the incident.

Ezeh said the report was lodged at the Okija Police Division.

“The tools used by the electrocuted vandal and his fleeing colleagues were also recovered and his corpse deposited at the Okija General Hospital Mortuary,” he said.

He said, “Just imagine how this young man has cut his life short over nothing.

“It is hoped that this will serve as a deterrent to others engaging in this dastardly act.”

Eze called on members of the public to be vigilant in protecting EEDC facilities in their domains.

He said, “Let’s all join hands and ensure these very few people in our society that are bent on making life miserable for all of us are stopped.”