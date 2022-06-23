Suspected Herdsmen Attack Yoruba Movement Group In Oyo

Some members of a Yoruba Movement Group have been reportedly attacked by herdsmen in Oyo State.

A former Chairman of Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Saheed Alaran, said the victims were attacked and injured by herdsmen at Alaga town, in Itesiwaju Local Government Area on Saturday.

He called on the Federal Government, Oyo State Governor and the security agencies to stop the frequent attacks of citizens of Oke-Ogun especially by foreign herders.

He said, “In this recent attack, 30 members of this group were critically injured. This calls for a serious attention from the Nigerian President and Governor Seyi Makinde.

” People have said it many times that these herders have invited their people from foreign countries and their number is today very alarming.

“The people injured are still in critical conditions, we are not happy about this and we will not fold our hands while our people are being killed daily and others maimed by these bandits.”

He said there have been calls by concerned individuals like traditional rulers and the Chairman, Western Nigerian Security Network, that the entire Yorubaland has been surrounded by foreign herders.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted on Thursday said the police had started investigating the matter.

He said, ” Investigation is ongoing, you would be updated accordingly.”