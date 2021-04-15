Suspected Herdsmen Hack 56-Year-Old Farmer To Death In Oyo

39 SHARES Share Tweet

There is panic in Ibarapa area of Oyo State following the killing of a 56-year-old farmer, Muftau Babarinde, in the area.

Our correspondent gathered that Babarinde was hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Orita Merin, Konko village in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which had thrown the people in Tapa into panic, was said to have happened at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Babarinde, it was gathered, had gone to his far to give his labourers food and was returning home when the hoodlums waylaid him and hacked him to death.

Some of the residents of the area said they could not say what was responsible for the killing of the farmer, who they said was very popular in the area.

Some of them said the culprits were some of those who were sent packing when the OPC and vigilantes stormed the residence of the Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, to arrest him.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted did not pick his calls.

But some of the people in the area, including the Convener, Igangan Development Advcates, Oladiran Oladokun, confirmed the killing to our correspondent.

He said deceased was killed by suspected herdsmen and the killing had thrown the area into panic, saying the government and security agents had failed the people.

He said, ” Another Ibarapa indigene has been killed by Fulani people. This is not a crime when we are killed, but if a Fulani man is attacked, the whole community will be arrested.

” The Federal Government is not interested in our welfare, the state government also feels unconcerned as strangers are terrorising us here in our land and killing us. All these will end one day.”