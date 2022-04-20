Suspected Hoodlums Killed As Hausa Traders Clash With Miscreants In Osun

There was pandemonium in Ede Community as a gang of hoodlums clashed with some Hausa people in Ede, Osun State on Wednesday.

Three persons were reportedly killed during the clash while some were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

But the police said one person was killed during the clash.

Some hoodlums led by one Rasheed , suspected to be a landgrabber and cultist were reported to have terrorized people in the Sabo area of Ede.

But the head of the Hausa Community, Gambo Ibrahim, was said to have reported the gang to the overall leader of the hoodlums telling him that his lieutenants had been robbing, extorting and harassing the Hausa people in the community.

It was gathered that the leader of the hoodlums warned all the gangs to desist from terrorising the Sabo community but one of the leaders of the hoodlums reportedly refused.

A community source who pleaded not to be named disclosed that the overall leader of the hoodlums told the residents of Sabo to arrest Rasheed and his boys whenever they attack them.

He was said to have warned that they should not hand them over to the police but to eliminate them.

Speaking with reporters, the Seriki Hausa, Ede Community, Gambo Ibrahim, confirmed that thugs clashed with Hausa traders at the sabo community.

Ibrahim said, “During the attack, four to five people were injured, we have not ascertained if anyone was killed. The thugs numbering five came to Sabo, they were shooting sporadically. Some properties were stolen and many were destroyed.”

The Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said some hoodlums invaded the Sabo community in Ede and seized motorcycles belonging to some Hausa residents.

“However, the people in the community resisted them leading to pandemonium in the area and in the process one person was killed.”