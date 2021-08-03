Suspected IPOB Members Attack Army Checkpoint In Abia

Suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, an arm of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) have reportedly attacked a military checkpoint at Nguzu junction in Abia State.

An eyewitness in the community who confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER said the gunmen took the military men unawares.

“It was early in the morning and the gunmen just suddenly appeared firing. The soldiers also returned fire but some of them were injured,” the source said.

The gunmen were said to have disappeared immediately after the gunduel.

Military authorities were yet to issue any statement on the attack.