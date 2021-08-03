Suspected IPOB Members Attack Army Checkpoint In Abia

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley
IPOB

Suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, an arm of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) have reportedly attacked a military checkpoint at Nguzu junction in Abia State.

An eyewitness in the community who confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER said the gunmen took the military men unawares.

RELATED
Money & Markets

Naira Gains At Parallel Market After CBN Assures Dollar Supply

“It was early in the morning and the gunmen just suddenly appeared firing. The soldiers also returned fire but some of them were injured,” the source said.

The gunmen were said to have disappeared immediately after the gunduel.

Military authorities were yet to issue any statement on the attack.

You might also like

Beware! You Can Be Robbed At These Places In Abuja

BREAKING: N2.1b Fraud: Court Unfreezes Dokpesi’s Bank Account After Dismissing…

Strike: FG Opens Negotiations With Resident Doctors

Dental Council Warn House Officers Against Joining Doctors’ Strike

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.