Suspected Lakurawa Gunmen Slaughter 33 Villagers In Kebbi

Police have confirmed the killing of 33 villagers in Kebbi State following a confrontation between residents and suspected Lakurawa militants, in an incident that underscores persistent cross-border security threats in parts of Northwest Nigeria.

Reporting the development, The Kebbi State Police Command said in a statement that the attackers entered Bui district of Arewa Local Government Area during a cattle rustling operation.

Police said the assailants were believed to have crossed into the area from Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto state, triggering a mobilisation of residents from nearby communities, including Mamunu, Awasaka and Tungan Tsoho, which resulted in a fatal confrontation.

The command disclosed that security operatives, in collaboration with the military and other agencies, have reinforced patrols and deployed additional operational assets to stabilise the affected communities.

In the statement, police authorities expressed condolences to the families of the victims and warned residents against engaging armed groups directly, urging communities to rely on established security channels for intervention.

The incident highlights growing concerns over rural insecurity and cross-border movements of armed groups in the Sokoto–Kebbi axis, where local communities continue to face threats linked to cattle rustling and armed violence.

Security agencies said targeted operations are ongoing to track down those responsible and prevent further attacks.