Suspected Oil Thieves Wanted By Wike On The Run

Some of the suspected illegal oil bunkerers declared wanted by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, are now on the run.

Wike had on Sunday declared 19 persons wanted for operating illegal crude oil refining sites responsible for the alleged black soot pandemic in the state.

THE WHISTLER’s Investigation revealed that the suspects may have fled the state or gone underground to evade arrest.

Two of the suspects, Mr. Azubuike Amadi, an OSPAC commander in Ogbogoro community and one Mr. India, who’s the chairman of Akpor Central OSPAC, we’re not found in their houses at Obio-Akpor when THE WHISTLER visited on Wednesday.

Residents who spoke to this website said they left their respective houses as soon they were alerted about the governor’s declaration.

One of the residents of Ogbogoro community said, “Mr. Azubuike was last seen on the day before the governor mentioned his name amongst those engaged in illegal oil refining in the community.

“Nobody has seen him nor his business associates around the community. Before now they parade around the community with the cars they use in carrying out this act of oil bunkering in our community.

Similarly, Mr. India of Rumuolumeni community was also said to have abandoned his apartment since Wike declared him wanted.

One Obillor Great, a resident of Rumuolumeni community, told THE WHISTLER, “Oga India as we call him, have been on the run since the police visited his house and couldn’t find anyone.

“He has been into this oil bunkering thing for a long time now. We had expected he will work it out with money. But this one we observe is above him that’s why he’s on the run after been declared wanted.”

Governor Wike had on Sunday in a statewide broadcast said the government had resolved to tackle the soot pandemic by closing down all illegal crude oil refining sites and activities in the State.

He stated that following his 2022 New Year Message outlining measures to tackle the black soot menace, the State Taskforce on illegal Street Trading raided some illegal crude oil refining sites in Port Harcourt and arrested a number of persons.

He listed a total of 19 persons who he described as kingpins of illegal oil bunkering and crude oil refining activities in their communities and ordered them to report themselves to the State Police command.