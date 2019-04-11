Suspected Ritualists Kill 50-Yr-old Woman In Ondo

Advertisement

A 50-year old woman has been reportedly killed near her house at Odiolowo, Arigidi-Akoko by suspected ritualists in Ondo state.

The woman who is an indigene of Ikaram-Akoko in Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo state referred to as ‘Iya Dunsi,’ was a palm oil seller.

Sources said her two breasts were clinically removed.

Her naked corpse, which had a rope tied on one of her legs was said to have been dropped about 100 meters to her house.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Okeagbe-Akoko, Ibitayo Adetanranmi, a Superintendent of Police(SP) confirmed the incident.

He assured that the perpetrators involved in the crime would be fished out.

The Ikare Area Commander, Razak Rauf, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said criminals like ritualists would not be spared under his command.

Recall that three similar cases happened late last year at Ikare-Akoko involving a 72 years old woman and her tenant with their private parts and breasts removed.

Another eight-year-old pupil of St. George’s Anglican Primary School Oke-agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest was also killed in similar circumstances.