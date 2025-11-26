Suspects Dump 210 Bullets From Moving Car Along Zaria-Funtua Highway

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The police command in Kaduna State says it has found 210 rounds of 7.56mm ammunition along the Zaria-Funtua Highway.

The Command Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan made this known on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the ammunition was found by members of the public at Samaru area of the highway in Zaria on Tuesday and promptly reported the incident to the police.

According to him, the police division in Samaru received a report from the public that occupants of a commercial vehicle (a black Volkswagen Golf), suspiciously threw a sack out of the vehicle on motion at Dogo Itace axis, Samaru, Zaria.

“The patrol team swiftly moved to the scene and found the abandoned sack, containing a total of 210 rounds of 7.56mm ammunition.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) alerted the other DPOs along the highway for possible arrest of the vehicle and the occupants but to no avail due to late dispatch of the information.

“It is strongly suspected that the occupants of the vehicle sensed danger due to the heightened motorized and aggressive patrols, snap checkpoints embarked upon by the command,” he said.

He said Commissioner of Police(CP), Rabiu Muhammad, urged the public to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the police .

Hassan quoted Muhammad as assuring that a full-scale manhunt for the fleeing suspects had begun.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to proactive policing and the protection of lives and property across the state.

He warned criminals to stay out of the state or they would face the full wrath of the law, when caught.