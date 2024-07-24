Suspended Abia State Commissioner For Health Resigns

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The suspended Abia state Commissioner for Health Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo has resigned her appointment.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ukoha Njoku said the governor accepted her resignation letter and appreciated her dedication to duty stressing that she repositioned the health sector when she held sway.

The statement further reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to transforming Abia State, stating that he has the mandate to assemble his team, including hiring, suspending, or sacking appointees, to deliver on his promises to the people.

Recall that the Governor had earlier in the month approved the suspension of Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo’s suspension was revealed in a statement on Tuesday June 12 2024, by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu.

According to the statement, the health commissioner was suspended to pave the way for an investigation into the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

Kanu said Okoronkwo’s suspension was in line with governor Otti’s policy of zero tolerance for misconduct of any kind, and strong adherence to the twin principles of transparency and accountability in governance to ensure that actions of appointees, at all times, advance the good and well-being of Abia people.