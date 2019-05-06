The presidency has knocked some online media and political parties that claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will extend his private trip to the United Kingdom.

The President returned to Abuja, after a 10-day private visit to the UK on Sunday.

Recall that some opposition parties had claimed that the president travelled to the foreign country over health related issues, adding that he would stay longer than the announced 10 days.

Others said Buhari was believed to have taken a vacation after his re-election campaign.

But a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina on Sunday said “now that the President has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words?”

The statement read in full, “President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday returned to Abuja, after a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

“Some reckless online media, irresponsible political opposition, and other bilious groups and individuals, had gone on overdrive since the President left the country on April 25, insinuating that he was going for hospitalization, and would not return after 10 days as stated. In their vain imaginations, they even stated that fictive doctors have advised President Buhari to stay longer for more intensive care.

“Now that the President has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words? Can they retract their tendentious stories as well as press statements, and apologize to millions of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that they have fed with hogwash?

“Few days after the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, we daresay that this valuable freedom does not tantamount to liberty to mislead and hoodwink the populace through concocted and jejune publications.

“The Buhari administration will always respect and uphold press freedom, but the onus lies on those prone to passing off fiction as facts, to remember that freedom demands concomitant responsibility. Those who further share and disseminate falsehood are also encouraged to embrace responsible conduct.”