Sweep PDP Away, Let Them Go With The Floods- Tinubu Says At Bayelsa Rally

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has assured the people of Bayelsa State that as an expert, he has the capacity to clean and develop the country if voted into office in 2023.

Tinubu was speaking at the campaign stop over of the party in Yenegoa as he continues to push for votes in the zone the APC had never won since 2015.

He had staged a campaign in Delta State in the last week in his bid to rally his stakeholders and supporters for the required votes in the oil-rich Niger-Delta.

The former Lagos State Governor directed the people to “Take your broom, hold it tight. Take your PVC, sweep them away. Let them go away with this flood,” in reference to the Peoples Democratic Party that has ruled the state since 1999 and has been dominating the zone since then.

He blamed the deplorable situation in the state and the zone on the maladministration of the PDP saying the party is full of lies.

“Let them flow away with this flood. It is the end of their lies, these termites, cockroaches, rats, they don’t even want to leave you with leftovers,” he declared.

The zone especially Bayelsa was under flood for several weeks destroying lives and properties.

Tinubu lamented that 16 years of leadership were enough to prevent such an occurrence if not for bad leadership.

“16 years in government plus another 8, 24, going 25, they cannot point to one solid road. Coming from the airport, we see valleys and gullies, no road except one to get us here.

“I’m glad you are standing in the rain, sweep them away. Tell them enough is enough. They lie to you too much,” he said.

He mocked the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as a failure, who has not achieved anything in his career yet vying to be Nigeria’s president.

“A man who cannot climb to the pinnacle of his career in customs, one tiny department in the governance of this country, he cannot govern the whole geography of Nigeria.

“I won’t mention his name. Whether in customs, he was not able to get to the pinnacle of his career in customs,” Tinubu said.

“I climbed to the pinnacle of my career in finance and treasury. Go to ExxonMobil, I am an expert. I told you; I know the road I took on Lagos, I cleaned it up, developed it, faced the Atlantic and conquered the Atlantic for Lagos State.

“It is time to sweep them out. They cannot even do drainage, they said everything is the federal government. Who is collecting derivation, are they not?

“Who is collecting and polluting your soil? Who is poisoning your water, you have no more fish?

“Do you still want them? Get them away. Sweep them away. Broom revolution, sweep them away, show them out. Follow me, I know the way to prosperity. Your joy is here. Vote for me, I will make your life better.

“Vote for me, I am confident. I will make your life better. Go to Lagos and see what we made of Lagos. This is your own Miami. This is your New Orleans, let us rebuild it together. Let us celebrate, I promise you, let’s recreate technology.

“Let us make Nigeria a united and prosperous nation. Let us rekindle that hope, the hope for prosperity. Renew your hope for what you can do for thinking and doing, ”Tinubu emphasised.