S’West Congress: PDP Clears Arapaja As Makinde, Fayose Set For Showdown Today

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Peoples Democratic Party has cleared a former Deputy Governor in Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, to contest the position of national vice chairman of the party ( South-West) in the congress holding today in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

This is contained in the delegate list signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu ( retd).

The national vice chairman from each region doubles as the zonal chairman of the region and Arapaja is set to face the immediate chairman of the party in the region, Dr Eddy Olafeso, in an election that will be keenly contested.

While Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is backing Arapaja, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and four PDP chairmen from Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti are supporting Olafeso.

The outcome of the congress will determine who is truly in charge of the party in the South-West between Makinde and Fayose who are engaged in bitter rivalry over the leadership of the party.

Apart from the chairmanship candidates, the document also listed Chief Rahman Owokoniran and Jenyo Bunmi, as candidates cleared to contest the position of the zonal secretary.

Omotoyosi Ogunye and Michael Oke (Treasurer); Amuwa Adegbenro and Bakenne Adewale (Zonal Organising Secretary); and Olusanya Adefarati and Fadaka Ayodele (Zonal Publicity Secretary).

The party also cleared Messrs Adewoyin Babatunde and Aivoji Olabode for the position of zonal financial secretary while Messrs Babatunde Samuel and Monsuru Kukoyi would contest the position of the zonal legal adviser.

Three members, Messrs Dominic Adegbola, Balogun Ayuba and Adeola Adewunmi were cleared to contest the zonal auditor’s position while Modinat Adedibu and Abimbola Lanre-Balogun would contest as the zonal women leader.

The document also indicated that the party has cleared Bamidele Abiola and Adetola Femi to contest the zonal youth leader’s position.

Meanwhile, the four chairmen of the party who are loyalists of Fayose

have accused Makinde of bringing hoodlums to the venue of the congress and to rig the contest.

They also alleged that the governor’s camp had perfected plans to stuff ballot boxes with the illegally released ballot papers.

The Chairman of Ogun State, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, who spoke on behalf of the PDP chairmen in Ekiti, Lagos, Osun states, Bisi Kolawole, Adedeji Doherty and Sunday Bisi respectively, in a statement said hotels where delegates are lodged are also being invaded by the thugs.

The statement read in part, “It is obvious that either Governor Makinde does not want the congress to hold because of his imminent defeat or he wants only his remnants of delegates from Oyo State to be the only ones who will have access to the hall tomorrow.

“We are therefore alerting our party’s National Working Committee to the shenanigans going on in Osogbo courtesy of Governor Makinde and we wish to state that the venue be changed with immediate effect.”

However, one of the PDP leaders in Oyo State who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonimity said the allegations were the handiwork of Fayose, while describing it as spurious.

He said, ” You have all been following Fayose and his dirty politics since. They came up with these allegations having realised that they had failed. This is an election and there are guidelines which must be followed.

” No matter your noise, one delegate will not vote two times and whoever has the highest number of lawful votes cast will be declared the winner. But they are making noise and concocting lies.

” They are doing that so that by the time their candidates are defeated, they would say they has raised an alarm about rigging. We know their plans, they have failed.

“They are not popular among the delegates who will vote, they are not even popular among the people, so there is no way they can win. Makinde agreed to shift in date and venue despite his earlier comment but having realised that they don’t have people to vote for them, they resorted into campaign of calumny to rubish the exercise.”