S’West PDP Congress: Dino Melaye Committee Disqualifies Aspirants ‘Without Required Standard’

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party South-West Congress Screening Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, said on Sunday that some aspirants who had planned to contest some of the elective positions in the congress holding on Monday ( tomorrow) have been disqualified.

He said this in an interview with journalists in Osogbo after the committee had completed the screening exercise.

He, however, declined to give the name of those who were disqualified but promised that the election would be transparent and peaceful.

Melaye said, “On behalf of the committee, I want to say that the exercise was very peaceful and I am happy with the way the aspirants conducted themselves.

“We started well and it ended well and it was a very wonderful exercise. Everyone is happy, the atmosphere is very clear and peaceful. We did justice and conducted the exercise with the fear of God. I have a standard and I won’t go below that bar.

“Not every aspirants will partake because those who made the required or minimum standard were cleared and those who did not meet the standards will not participate. Not everyone who wishes to have a clearance certificate got it. I can’t reveal those that did not meet the required standard.

“There will be a free and fair congress tomorrow and today’s clearance exercise has given us a sample of what tomorrow will be. We are one political family. We have a spirit of give and take. I can assure you that meeting will still hold tonight. We expect a peaceful congress tomorrow.”

The former lawmaker said the stories about impending crisis during the congress were handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

There were rumours on Saturday that a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State ,Taofeek Arapaja, who is being supported by Governor Seyi Makinde to win the vice chairmanship position would not be cleared to contest because he did not apply for waiver.

Arapaja dumped the party and returned some few months back.

Arapaja is contesting against a former occupant of the office, Dr Eddy Olafeso, who is from Ondo State.

Olafeso is enjoying the support of former Governor Ayo Fayose and four PDP state chairmen out of six in the region.

Makinde and Fayose are engaged in a bitter rivalry over the leadership of the PDP in the region. The outcome of the congress where officers would be elected will determine who is truly in charge of the party in the region.