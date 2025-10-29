Sylvia Denies Coup Plot Allegation

223 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chief Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has denied allegations that his principal is involved in any coup plot.

In a statement, Bokoru attributed the rumours to desperate and narcissistic politicians seeking to actualise their 2027 ambitions.

He described the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, stating that these individuals see Sylva as an obstacle due to his intimidating political presence and credibility.

Describing Sylva as an unrepentant and thoroughbred democrat, Bokoru said the former governor had shown unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

He emphasised that Sylva’s democratic credentials are unimpeachable, and his commitment to democratic principles has been consistent throughout his career.

He recalled that Sylva recently mobilised the entire structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State to unanimously endorse President Tinubu at the APC Bayelsa expanded stakeholders’ meeting.

Bokoru, however, admitted that Sylva’s Abuja home was subjected to a raid by individuals believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters, saying they inflicted significant damage on the property.

He said the security operatives who raided Sylva’s house did not provide any reason for their action.

He confirmed that Sylva and his wife were already out of the country at the time of the raid.

Explaining their absence, Bokoru said Sylva was in the United Kingdom for a routine medical check and would soon be on his way to Malaysia to attend a professional conference.

Bokoru, in the statement, said, “In the past forty-eight hours, I have been inundated with calls from members of the press, political associates, and concerned individuals regarding a circulating report alleging that His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, has ‘fled’ the country in connection with certain purported matters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is true that the residence of His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, was recently subjected to a raid by individuals believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters. During the said operation, considerable damage was inflicted upon the property.

“Despite sustained efforts, I have been unable to ascertain the reasons or authorisation for this raid. To the best of my knowledge, the officers involved did not provide any categorical explanation for their actions, either at the time or subsequently.

“It is important to state unequivocally that His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, CON, and his esteemed wife, Her Excellency, Alanyingi Sylva, were both outside the country at the time of the incident.

“As at my last communication with His Excellency, he was engaged in a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom, after which he was scheduled to proceed to Malaysia to attend a professional conference.

“The next development I was made aware of, regrettably, was reports circulating across social media and other platforms concerning the raid on his residence.”

He added, “While the Defence Headquarters has already debunked the swirling rumours of a coup in Nigeria, it is important to state emphatically that Chief Timipre Sylva, CON, has no involvement whatsoever—either in planning or in logistics—with any such plot.

“Chief Sylva is a thoroughbred democrat, whose entire political journey has been defined by his faith in democratic processes and institutions. From the 1990s, when he was first elected into the Old Rivers State House of Assembly, to his tenure as Governor of Bayelsa State, Sylva has achieved every milestone through transparent, democratic engagement and the will of the people.

“His unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a matter of public record. It remains fresh in memory how he mobilised the entire Bayelsa APC structure to unanimously endorse President Tinubu at the APC Bayelsa Expanded Stakeholders’ Meeting.

“These rumours are nothing more than the handiwork of desperate and narcissistic politicians, already consumed by ambitions for 2027, who see Sylva as their last real obstacle—a man whose political presence and credibility continue to expose their dark, self-serving ambitions.”