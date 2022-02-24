SystemSpecs Names Former NCC, MTN Boss Ernest Ndukwe As New Chairman

SystemSpecs, a Lagos and Abuja based tech company has named former MTN Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission and Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, as Chairman.

Ndukwe’s appointment follows the retirement of the company’s former Chairman Dr. Christopher Kolade who served for 15 years.

The company which marked its 30th anniversary also unveiled its two new subsidiaries, according to a statement obtained by THE WHISTLER.

SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) and Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) are the two new subsidiaries launched by the tech firm.

The company will have three distinct entities- a holding company, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited.

RPSL will focus on payment and affiliated services and STSL will focus on a wide array of technology solutions and services, according to SystemSpecs.

With the new expansion drive, SystemSpecs is planning to enter other African countries.

The Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs, John Obaro, said the expansion is in line with the company’s vision.

He said, “We are glad about how much we have been able to contribute to the transformation of the financial and human capital technology ecosystems in Africa, especially with Remita, our integrated payment and collections solution; HumanManager, our comprehensive payroll and HR management solution; and Paylink, our e-commerce platform.

“In these thirty years, we have created solutions that have impacted lives and put Nigeria on the global technology map.

“We have raised a new generation of Nigerian software talents and empowered private and public sector organisations of all sizes to effectively manage their people, finances, payments and collections.”