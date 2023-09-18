Tackle Forex Crisis, Minimize Political Interference, Expert Tells New CBN Governor

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ndubisi Nwokoma, a professor of Financial Economics at the Department of Economics of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has said the new Central Bank Governor nominee, Oluyemi Cardoso does not have a strong monetary policy background but has proven himself in fiscal policy decisions and the banking sector.

Advertisement

Nwokoma who doubled as the Director of the Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research, UNILAG, said this on Monday during an interview monitored by THE WHISTLER.

On Friday, the Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), announced Dr. Cardoso’s nomination to replace the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He said the nomination had received the President’s approval for a five-year term, pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Nwokoma said on Arise TV, “I will take a look at the person that has been nominated. Mr. Cardoso, I looked at his profile and I think he is quite qualified. He has worked in the banking sector and has also worked as a commissioner in Lagos State.

“However, I didn’t see much about monetary policy conduct in his profile. Maybe he will learn on the job. The Central Bank is a very big job and someone needs to understand macro-economics and take a look at the entire system not just a particular market. You need to be strong on monetary policy. To be CBN governor just goes beyond being a banker.

Advertisement

“You must be able to look at the big picture of the economy, not just balance the books like the bankers would do. I think I have some little questions about the monetary policy content in his profile.

“Primarily, monetary policy is very critical. It is the core function of the central bank of any country. In many other jurisdictions, you must have a core knowledge of macroeconomic policy. You must understand the macro-economy. Bankers have their strengths. They have their strong points but a banker needs to now have a broader view and not micro-manage. There is this tendency for a banker to micro-manage.”

On the tasks ahead of the new CBN boss, Nwokoma said there are many issues around maintaining price stability with inflation rising above 25 per cent in August.

“What the CBN has been doing has been to always jerk up the monetary policy rate in order to tighten credit and address inflation, but that has been a challenge. Each time they increase the monetary policy rate, it doesn’t bring about the desired change,” he said.

Another issue that the CBN governor must tackle is the foreign reserves.

Advertisement

According to him, there are different versions of the actual net reserves. The CBN accounts put the reserves at $17bn while JP Morgan and Chase Co. countered the figures, estimating reserves to be around $3bn.

The professor said the new CBN boss must minimize political interference in the use of foreign exchange, which creates arbitrage.