Tackle Insecurity Or Resign, Adeyanju Tells Tinubu

Lawyer and rights activist Deji Adeyanju has criticized President Bola Tinubu over the worsening security situation in the country, demanding that the president either take decisive action or step down.

Adeyanju’s remarks followed the latest attack in Eruku, a community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during a service, killing at least two worshippers, injuring several others, and abducting an unspecified number of people.

The attack took place close to a police station — a fact Adeyanju says highlights the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

Adeyanju in a statement on Wednesday, said the spate of killings has reached a point that can no longer be excused or explained away.

He said, “The daily killings of Nigerians is beyond depressing. Most recently, gunmen attacked Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, killing at least two people, injuring many and abducting others.

“An attack on a place of worship is an indication of the terrifying reality that no one is safe in this country.

“The fact that this particular attack occurred very close to a police station shows government inaction and unwillingness to protect its citizens.”

Adeyanju stressed that the Tinubu administration must demonstrate urgency and competence in restoring security, warning that any further excuses would be unacceptable.

According to him, the president must reassess the country’s security architecture, confront terrorism and banditry head-on, and rebuild public confidence.

He added, “President Tinubu must take decisive actions on insecurity or resign.”

The activist argued that Nigerians have endured too many tragedies under successive administrations and that the current government cannot continue to express shock without offering real solutions.