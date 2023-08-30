Taiwo Akinkunmi, Designer Of Nigeria’s Flag Is Dead

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), who designed the Nigerian flag, has died at the age of 87.

Advertisement

The native of Abeokuta, Ogun State died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

A family member confirmed his death via social media, saying, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

He was born on May 10, 1936, but lived in Ibadan until his demise.

Pa Akinkunmi designed the Nigerian national flag after stumbling upon an advertisement in a national daily calling for the submission of designs for Nigeria’s national flag in view of Nigeria’s imminent Independence from Britain.

His entry was adjudged the best among the roughly 2,000 entries submitted.

Advertisement

The original design of the flag featured a white band flanked by two green ones and a red sun with streaming rays located on the white band.

Akinkunmi’s design was selected because of its ingenuity and profundity — The green bands represent the forests and abundant natural wealth of the country, while the white band represents peace.

The flag was officially hoisted on Independence Day (October 1, 1960) instead of the British Union Jack.

Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected, and he has also been honoured with the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) Award by President Goodluck Jonathan.