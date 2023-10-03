TAJBank Grows Profit To N6.02bn As Assets Hits N335.017bn

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Non-interest bank, TAJBank said it recorded a N6.02bn profit before tax in the first half of 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday made available to THE WHISTLER, the bank said the latest financial performance came barely six months after it paid dividends to shareholders for the 2022 financial year.

Advertisement

A further analysis of the latest audited financial statements of the bank in the first half of 2023 showed that its total assets rose from N212.021bn in December 2022 to N335.017bn at the end of June 2023, indicating a 58 per cent increase, while its gross earnings increased by 67 per cent from N136.149bn at the end of December 2022 to N227.031bn as of the end of June this year.

Other highlights of the bank’s performance reflected that the financing also significantly increased by 62 per cent from N78.235bn recorded as of December 2022 to N126.725bn in June 2023, while the deposits base surged to N251.250bn from N161.958bn as of December 2022.

The bank’s total equity grew by 88 per cent from N19.135bn in December 2022 to N36.706bn as of June 2023.

Speaking on the bank’s performance in the period under review, TAJBank’s Founder/CEO, Mr. Hamid Joda, attributed the financial indices feat to the increasingly proactive strategies being adopted by the management to respond to emerging trends in non-interest banking and deployment of the right resources to meet the expectations of the bank’s customers.

Advertisement

He said: “What I can say about TAJBank’s latest scorecard is that we have demonstrated that hard work pays. As we have maintained over the past three years, our interest is in our customers and we are pursuing this goal with all resources available to us to tell the whole world that TAJBank is the way to go in non-interest banking.

“To demonstrate our commitment to this customer-friendly corporate slogan, we are investing in world-class technologies and digital payment solutions in our services nationwide.

“Also, in pursuit of our non-interest financial inclusion drive, we have also opened five branches this year and plan to open more in other states in the next few months.”

In his brief remarks, the bank’s Co-Founder/Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, linked the successes to the bank’s shareholders and customers.

“TAJBank’s management and staff will continue to do its best to serve them better and protect their interests, which we value so much in all areas of operations,” Idi added.