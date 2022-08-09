Take Me To Any Party I Will Still Perform, Wike Taunts PDP

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has continued his onslaught against his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stating on Tuesday that he can still perform to public acclaim even if he goes to any party.

The governor, who has stayed away from the PDP activities, but has continued to romance high members of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, again hit his party during the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern Bypass Road, as a week-long inauguration of infrastructure carried out by his administration continues.

After hosting two governors on the platform of the APC – Dave Umahi and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ebonyi and Lagos states respectively on Monday for the commissioning of flyover, the governor on Tuesday hosted another high profile APC member in the person of Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

He downplayed the role of the PDP in his administration, arguing that his performance had nothing to do with being a member of the party.

According to the combative governor, “Leadership is not about party, leadership is about individual. Party is only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell your people I have this capacity, I have this quality to render services to you.

“If you take me away today from PDP to another party, I will still perform. So, it is not because I’m in PDP that I’m performing.”

Wike whose membership of the PDP has come under serious scrutiny in the last two months made it clear that, “It is because I have that passion for my people. It is because I have the commitment to serve my people. Take me to YPP, allow me to become whatever I will become there, I will perform. Take me to any party, I will perform. So, it is not party that makes you to perform.”

The former Minister of State for Education came second to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, during the party’s May presidential primary.

He has continued to stay away from the affairs of the party since being overlooked by Atiku, who opted for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as his presidential running mate.

This has enmeshed the PDP in crisis as the Rivers State governor has the support of high profile members of the party such as governors of Abia, Enugu and Oyo States as well as former governors, ministers, current and former lawmakers.

Recent moves to mend fences have also fallen flat as the key demand of the Wike camp that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, steps down has been rebuffed by the Atiku camp, who insist it can only happen after the presidential election in 2023.

The governor however restated his commitment to service, insisting his performance is not based on being a member of the PDP but his undying love, passion and commitment to render effective service to the people.